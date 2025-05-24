Iraq's Basrah prices remain volatile as global markets fall

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Basrah crude prices fluctuated amid global declines.

Basrah Heavy crude climbed slightly by 9 cents over the week, or 0.15%, to reach $60.58 per barrel, while Basrah Medium fell by 81 cents, or 0.17%, to settle at $63.53.

Global benchmark Brent crude edged down by 2.4%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also dropped by 3%, amid market pressure tied to proposed European Union tariffs on imported goods.