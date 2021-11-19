Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil hovers above six-week low as China readies crude reserve release

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-19T06:18:29+0000
Oil hovers above six-week low as China readies crude reserve release

Shafaq News / Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday after dropping to six-week lows as investors wondered about how much crude major economies would release from their strategic reserves and how much that would ease global crude demand pressures.

Prices fell to six-week lows early in the session as China said it was moving to tap reserves. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the United States was asking large consuming nations to consider a stockpile release to lower prices.

Washington's bid to cool markets, asking China to join a coordinated action for the first time, comes as high gasoline prices and other inflationary pressures have sparked a political backlash.

"Japan and South Korea have shown resistance to releasing reserves, so we're coming back up a little bit," said Phil Flynn, Senior Analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "The market is going to continue to be nervous, because it is on guard from a release."

Brent crude settled up 96 cents, or 1.2%, at $81.24 a barrel. The session low of $79.28 was the lowest since Oct. 7. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures closed 65 cents, or 0.8%, higher at $79.01 a barrel. It also fell during the session to the lowest since early last month at $77.08.

A release, even if only from the United States and China, will likely drive prices lower at least temporarily.

Source: Reuters

related

Oil hits highest in almost 3 years as supply tightens

Date: 2021-09-25 06:20:02
Oil hits highest in almost 3 years as supply tightens

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit US$80/bbl – Goldman

Date: 2021-06-11 09:03:00
Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit US$80/bbl – Goldman

Oil bounces around, settles up despite strong dollar, near $83/barrel

Date: 2021-11-12 05:46:03
Oil bounces around, settles up despite strong dollar, near $83/barrel

Oil's losing streak hits six days, benchmarks touch May lows

Date: 2021-08-20 07:17:00
Oil's losing streak hits six days, benchmarks touch May lows

Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ meeting postponed to Friday

Date: 2021-07-01 21:12:07
Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ meeting postponed to Friday

Oil prices drop as Trump cancels Aid talks

Date: 2020-10-07 06:09:40
Oil prices drop as Trump cancels Aid talks

Oil prices jump due to reports of an effective drug to treat people with corona

Date: 2020-02-05 17:16:15
Oil prices jump due to reports of an effective drug to treat people with corona

Oil prices changed as Iran concerns offset rosy demand outlook

Date: 2021-05-28 07:44:04
Oil prices changed as Iran concerns offset rosy demand outlook