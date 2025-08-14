Iraq’s Basrah crude prices drop over $1

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices fell by more than one dollar on Thursday.

Basra Heavy dropped 92 cents, or 1.40%, to $64.65 per barrel, while Basra Medium declined by the same amount, down 1.34% to $67.90 per barrel.

Oil prices inched higher during Thursday’s session, rebounding from the previous day’s sell-off as geopolitical risk premiums rose ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As of 03:56 GMT, Brent crude futures edged up by 24 cents to $65.87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 21 cents to $62.85 a barrel.