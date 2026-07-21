Iraq revives T1 oil station in Al-Anbar after two decades offline

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The T1 crude oil loading and transport station in the Al-Qaim district of Al-Anbar province, western Iraq, is ready to resume operations after more than two decades offline, with a capacity of 40,000 to 50,000 barrels per day, the district's deputy governor Turki Mohammed told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Technical and logistical preparations have been completed to begin loading and transporting crude by tankers according to approved plans, Mohammed said, adding that resuming T1 operations after more than 20 years of inactivity will create jobs and stimulate economic and service activity linked to the oil sector in the district.