Iraq removed from list of countries in need of external assistance for food

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-09T09:27:12+0000
Iraq removed from list of countries in need of external assistance for food

Shafaq News / The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) announced removing Iraq from the list of countries in need of external assistance for food.

The Organization said in a statement that over 45 countries continue to be in need of external assistance for food, with conflicts acting as the primary cause of high levels of food insecurity and adverse weather conditions - particularly rainfall shortages.

It added that Iraq is no longer part of the list, which currently includes Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Myanmar, North Korea, and Sri Lanka.

