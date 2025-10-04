Iraq records 12.15T dinars fiscal deficit by end of July

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s economy recorded a financial deficit of 12.15 trillion dinars by the end of July 2025, according to a report released on Saturday by Echo Iraq, an economic monitoring center.

The report noted that non-oil revenues accounted for 10 percent of total public income for the first time, marking a notable diversification in the country’s fiscal structure.

According to the center’s data, total public expenditure reached 84.18 trillion dinars by the end of July, including:

-62.27 trillion dinars in current spending.

-321.13 billion dinars under the China-Iraq framework agreement.

-8.53 trillion dinars for oil licensing rounds.

-13.06 trillion dinars in investment expenditures.

Total revenues amounted to 72.03 trillion dinars, of which 7.07 trillion were non-oil revenues—roughly 10 percent of the total. This figure also included 439.34 billion dinars transferred by the Kurdistan Region to the federal treasury.

Oil revenues stood at 64.96 trillion dinars, resulting in a fiscal deficit of about 12.15 trillion dinars at the end of July, the report concluded.