Iraq ready to increase oil production if OPEC+ decides, says oil minister

Shafaq News / Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayyan Abdulghani, expressed his country's readiness to increase oil production if OPEC+ decides to do so.

Speaking at the Baghdad International Dialogue Conference on Sunday, Abdulghani stated that Iraq is committed to maintaining a production rate of 220,000 barrels per day in line with OPEC+ quotas.

The minister added that Iraq is prepared to increase its production if OPEC+ decides to do so. He further stated that some oil companies operating in the south were forced to reduce production to comply with the agreed OPEC+ quotas.