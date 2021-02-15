Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-15T09:08:29+0000
Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Monday, that the Iraqis came in the second place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey during January 2021.

Turkey sold in January 2,652 houses.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Iran

459

2

Iraq

385

3

Russia

260

4

Afghanistan

168

5

Yemen

88

 

Iraq was topping the list since 2015, and about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Istanbul

1380

2

Antalya

462

3

Ankara

179

4

Mersin

131

5

Bursa

75

related

Turkey continues its trade with Iraq through an outlet without contact

Date: 2020-03-28 13:31:11
Turkey continues its trade with Iraq through an outlet without contact

Iraq is Turkey’s fourth largest importer and fifth largest exporter

Date: 2020-09-06 12:28:29
Iraq is Turkey’s fourth largest importer and fifth largest exporter

Turkey eases restrictions on goods transportation

Date: 2020-04-27 14:04:14
Turkey eases restrictions on goods transportation

Iraq imported 63.35% of Turkey's exports of tomato paste in the first 8 months of 2020

Date: 2020-09-16 05:59:47
Iraq imported 63.35% of Turkey's exports of tomato paste in the first 8 months of 2020

Turkish lira reaches its lowest level in 20 months

Date: 2020-05-06 12:49:53
Turkish lira reaches its lowest level in 20 months

Turkey’s currency has lost about 25% of its value

Date: 2020-10-08 10:16:06
Turkey’s currency has lost about 25% of its value

Turkey announces a new measure over the "catastrophic" dam for Iraq

Date: 2020-05-12 09:11:14
Turkey announces a new measure over the "catastrophic" dam for Iraq

Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey since 2015

Date: 2020-11-16 09:30:55
Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey since 2015