Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-14T11:38:35+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Thursday, that the Iraqis came in the second place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey during 2020.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Iran

7.189

2

Iraq 

6.674

3

Russia 

3.087

4

Afghanistan 

929

5

Azerbaijan 

279

 

Iraq was topping the list since 2015, and about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Istanbul 

265,000

2

Ankara 

157,095

3

Izmir 

93,457

 

 

 

