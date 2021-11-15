Iraq ranks second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Shafaq News / Turkish data showed that the Iraqis came in second place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey in October 2021.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking Country Number of purchased houses 1 Iran 1265 2 Iraq 926 3 Russia 543 4 Germany 256 5 Kazakhistan 191

Iraq has been topping the list since 2015, and about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.