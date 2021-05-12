Iraq ranks second in buying houses in Turkey

Shafaq News / The Turkish Statistical Institute announced that Iraqis ranked second as the most people buying houses in Turkey during April.

In a report, the Institute said, "Home sales in Turkey increased by 124.1% in April 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year (95,863 houses). Istanbul received the highest share of 20.1% and 19,260 houses sold, while Ankara came next with 9,126 houses. Izmir, with 5,505 sold houses, had a share of 9.5%.

"Iranians topped the rest of the foreign countries in the most buying of real estate in Turkey during April with 557 houses. Iraqis came in second place, as they bought 546 houses. Russia came third with 402 houses."

Iraqis were at the top of the list since 2015, but they fell to second place after Iran. Süleyman Soylu, the Turkish Minister of Interior, announced in November 2020, that more than 114,000 Iraqis are living in Turkey.