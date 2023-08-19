Iraq ranks fifth among top 10 oil producers in 2022

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fifth among the world's top 10 oil-producing countries in 2022, as revealed by Italian oil company Eni.

Eni's data showed that Iraq stood at the fifth spot as a top global oil producer, churning out 4.554 million barrels, with a compound growth rate of 5.4%. This marks an increase of 10.2% from 2021, which saw production levels at 4.132 million barrels, and a 9.8% rise from 2020's 4.148 million barrels.

The United States led the chart with an oil production of 17.850 million barrels in 2022, followed by Saudi Arabia in second place producing 12.416 million barrels. Russia took the third position, producing 11.088 million barrels, while Canada stood fourth with a production of 5.757 million barrels.

The United Arab Emirates ranked sixth, with 4.190 million barrels. China followed with 4.177 million barrels. Iran stood eighth with 3.577 million barrels, Brazil ninth producing 3.119 million barrels. Kuwait, in the tenth spot, produced 3.013 million barrels in 2022.