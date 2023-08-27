Iraq ranks 62nd globally in average salaries for 2023

Shafaq News / A report by CEOWORLD Magazine revealed that Iraq has secured the 62nd position on a global scale and stands 10th among Arab countries in terms of average salaries throughout the year 2023. The publication meticulously examined the mean net monthly income (post-tax) across the world, juxtaposing the earnings within some of the wealthiest and most impoverished nations among a total of 105 countries.

According to the magazine, "Switzerland boasted the highest monthly salary average at $6,142 USD, with Singapore following closely at $4,350 USD. Australia secured the third spot with $4,218 USD, while the United States came in fourth with $3,721 USD. The United Arab Emirates clinched the fifth place with $3,663 USD, while Norway stood sixth with $3,457 USD. Canada ranked seventh with $3,338 USD, Denmark eighth with $3,294 USD, Iceland ninth with $3,237 USD, and the Netherlands claimed the tenth position with $3,215 USD. In contrast, the smallest mean monthly salary was found in Sri Lanka at a mere $143 USD, followed by Pakistan at $163 USD, and Nigeria at $166 USD."

Within the Arab world, the magazine reports that "The United Arab Emirates takes the lead with the highest average monthly salary at $3,663 USD, followed by Qatar in second place with $3,168 USD, and Saudi Arabia ranking third with $1,888 USD. Kuwait secured the fourth position with $1,854 USD, Bahrain fifth with $1,728 USD, Oman sixth with $1,626 USD, Lebanon seventh with $837 USD, Palestine eighth with $778 USD, Jordan ninth with $599 USD, and Iraq landed in the 62nd global position and 10th in the Arab world with an average monthly salary of $583 USD. Meanwhile, Morocco positioned itself 11th with an average of $385 USD, Tunisia 12th with $277 USD, Algeria 13th with $249 USD, and Egypt 14th with $219 USD."