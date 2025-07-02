Iraq ranks 5th for low living costs in Arab countries

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq ranked fifth among the least expensive Arab countries in terms of cost of living for 2025, according to data published by Numbeo, a global database that tracks living conditions and consumer prices worldwide.

The ranking assessed affordability based on key factors such as grocery prices, restaurant costs, rental rates, and local purchasing power.

Libya topped the list as the cheapest Arab country to live in, followed by Egypt, Syria, Algeria, and Iraq. Tunisia ranked sixth, Morocco seventh, and Jordan eighth.

In contrast, the report listed the United Arab Emirates as the most expensive Arab country in 2025, followed by Yemen, Qatar, and Bahrain.