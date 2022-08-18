Report

Iraq ranks 26th as largest oil consumer

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-18T07:11:21+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq ranked fourth among Arab countries and 26th globally as largest oil consumer, a report by Global firepower found.

According to the report, Iraq consumes 826,000 oil barrels everyday.

The United States and China are the top largest consumers of oil in the world, totaling 19.960 million and 12.470 million bbl, respectively. 

For the purposes of the GFP ranking, oil consumption is applied as a penalty to each nation, the higher its consumption the worse effect on a theoretical war effort, according to the report.

It added that oil consumption can be offset by the oil production value and this is factored in along with a given nation's proven oil reserves.

