Iraq pushing to become a fuel exporter by end of 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq has increased associated gas capture to over 70% and aims to become a fuel exporter by the end of 2025, Oil Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs Hayan Abdul Ghani announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) conference in London, Abdul Ghani highlighted a rise in gas utilization from 53% to more than 70%, attributing the gains to targeted infrastructure upgrades in key fields such as Basra, Artawi, Halfaya, and Nasiriyah.

The Oil Ministry, Abdulghani said, plans to launch major gas development projects, expected to generate over 1,000 million standard cubic feet per day and draw international investment in processing, transport, and power generation.

“A centerpiece of Iraq’s energy strategy is a $27B deal with France’s TotalEnergies, boosting oil production to 210,000 barrels per day, capturing 600 million cubic feet of gas, developing a 250-megawatt solar power plant by year’s end, and constructing the region’s first 5-million-barrel-per-day seawater injection facility.”

Abdul Ghani also confirmed that Iraq has added 360,000 barrels per day in refining capacity, ending imports of diesel and kerosene and sharply cutting gasoline purchases. “By year’s end, Iraq will achieve self-sufficiency and begin exporting surplus refined products.”