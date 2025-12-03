Iraq purchases +8 tons of gold in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq added more than 8 tons of gold to its reserves this year, the World Gold Council reported on Wednesday.

The council reported that Iraq bought a total of 8.2 tons of gold between January and August 2025, raising its overall reserves to 170.9 tones. The latest additions came through a series of monthly purchases, including 1 ton in March, 1.6 tons in June, 3.1 tons in July, and 2.5 tons in August.

Iraq ranked fourth among Arab nations in gold reserves, following Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria, according to the council’s figures.