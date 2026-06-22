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Iraq purchases $17M in Kuwaiti non-oil goods

Iraq purchases $17M in Kuwaiti non-oil goods
2026-06-22T22:47:19+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked fifth among the largest importers of Kuwaiti non-oil goods in March 2026, with imports valued at 5.24 million Kuwaiti dinars (about $17.1M), according to data released by Kuwait's Central Statistical Bureau.

The figures showed that Saudi Arabia topped the list of importers of Kuwaiti non-oil products, with imports worth 26.52 million Kuwaiti dinars (about $86.6M). It was followed by United Arab Emirates at 17.14 million dinars (about $56.0M), Jordan at 7.51 million dinars (about $24.5M), and India at 7.47 million dinars (about $24.4M).

Kuwait recorded a trade surplus of 1.768 billion Kuwaiti dinars (about $5.77B) during the first quarter of 2026, a 30.6% decline compared with the same period in 2025, amid decreases in exports, imports, and overall trade volume.

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