Iraq proceeds to explore for gas west of Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The head of the Oil and Energy Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, Haybat Al-Halbousi, revealed that the Federal Ministry of Oil in Baghdad had sent national exploration teams to Al-Anbar Governorate to explore for oil and gas.

Al-Halbousi told Shafaq News agency, "through several meetings with the Ministry of Oil, it was agreed to send national exploration teams for exploration to Al-Anbar, and they started already about a month and a half ago to work in areas extending from the Akkas field to Rawa district, 200 west of Al-Anbar."

He added, "there are exploration foci expected to contain ten times more gas than in the Akkas gas field," noting, "the operations are under the supervision of the Director General of Oil Exploration, Engineer Nashwan Muhammad."

Al-Halbousi expressed his hope that the current efforts will enhance Iraq's position among the gas-producing countries, which will reflect positively on the reality of the Iraqi economy in general.