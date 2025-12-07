Iraq leads barley production among Arab countries

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has emerged as the top barley producer in the Arab world for the 2024–2025 season, retaining its position as the region’s leading source of this strategic crop, the US Department of Agriculture reported on Sunday.

US data shows Iraq producing 1.4 million tons of barley, followed by Algeria and Syria, which were nearly level in second place with 1.2 million tons each. Morocco registered 660,000 tons, while Tunisia produced 272,000 tons—figures that highlight both countries’ ongoing role in supporting local and regional markets.

Libya recorded 100,000 tons, and Egypt 90,000 tons. Yemen and Lebanon each produced 30,000 tons, while Jordan placed last with only 25,000 tons.