Iraq leads Arab electricity growth

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq recorded the fastest electricity generation growth in the Arab world in 2024, according to the Washington-based Energy Research Unit.

The jump comes amid Baghdad’s ongoing push to boost domestic power production, overhaul its grid, and cut reliance on energy imports as demand rises.

Saudi Arabia led with 454.6 TWh (up 5.6%), followed by Egypt at 237.4 TWh and the UAE at 177.3 TWh (up 5.5%).

Iraq ranked fourth with 169.5 TWh—up 14.9% from 147.1 TWh in 2023—marking the region’s highest growth rate, ahead of Algeria (101.1 TWh) and Kuwait (89.5 TWh).

Qatar followed with 58.7 TWh, Oman with 48.5 TWh (second-highest growth at 7.3%), and Morocco with 43.5 TWh.

Globally, electricity generation climbed to 31,250 TWh in 2024, up from 29,960 TWh in 2023, with China accounting for nearly one-third at 10,080 TWh.