Iraq joins global partners to plan for Belgrade Expo

Shafaq News/ Iraq took part in the international preparatory conference for Expo Belgrade 2027 on Tuesday in the Serbian capital, alongside delegations from more than 120 countries.

The head of the Iraqi delegation Hanoun Karim affirmed that Iraq’s participation is backed directly by the Iraqi government and the Ministry of Trade and “aims to showcase the country’s positive image on the international stage.”

Hanoun noted that Iraq seeks to present a comprehensive national pavilion that reflects its ancient civilization and highlights its development ambitions across economic, cultural, and investment sectors.

“We affirmed Iraq’s commitment to building effective partnerships with participating countries and organizations and to learning from international expertise in managing and executing major events, in line with the highest global standards,” Hanoun added.

The Iraqi delegation also took part in several technical sessions alongside other countries, exchanging perspectives on pavilion design and planning for the accompanying cultural and commercial programs.

The first day of the conference featured presentations on the organizational plans for the Expo, as well as an overview of the venue and infrastructure currently under development in Belgrade.

Expo Belgrade 2027 is a specialized international exhibition recognized by the Bureau International des Expositions, scheduled to take place from May 15 to August 15, 2027, under the theme “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All.” It will be the first Expo held in the Western Balkans. Participating countries are expected to present national pavilions that highlight their cultural heritage, innovations, and development goals.