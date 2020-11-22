Report

Iraq is part of 30 joint investment companies with Arab countries

Date: 2020-11-22T09:19:36+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraq Fund for External Development announced on Sunday that Iraq is part of 30 investment companies with Arab countries.

The fund showed in a table that Iraq has 30 investment companies with Arab countries in various economic sectors including agriculture, livestock, mining, communications, transportation and oil services."

The table also showed that the highest percentage of these investment companies in Iraq reached 50%, such as the Arab Iraqi Dairy Company, headquartered in Iraq with a capital of 14 billion and 500 million dinars, the Iraqi-Jordanian Bahaus company, based in Jordan, with a capital of 10 million Jordanian dinars, and the Iraqi-Syrian Company for Maritime Shipping, based in Syria, with a capital of 25 Millions of euros. "

It pointed out, "the lowest share of Iraq with these companies was the Arab Company for Saudi Fisheries, where the percentage of is was 0.5%, the Arab Company for Petroleum Services in Libya, where the percentage of Iraq’s contribution to it reached 3%, in addition to the Arab Shipbuilding and Repairing Company in Bahrain, where the Iraqi shareholding is 4.72%.

