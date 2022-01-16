Iraq has the world's fifth-largest oil reserves

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranks fifth among the countries with the largest crude reserves in the world in 2021, a CNBC survey said.

According to CNBC, Venezuela ranked first with a reserve of 303.8 billion barrels, followed by the regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran with 258.6 and 208.6 billion barrels, respectively.

Iraq, which ranked fifth with 145.2 billion barrels, was preceded by Canada with a reserve of 170.3 billion barrels.

Iraq is OPEC's second-biggest producer and exporter. Last December, Iraq produced and exported 4.310 and 3.677 million barrels daily, respectively.