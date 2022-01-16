Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq has the world's fifth-largest oil reserves

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-16T08:33:15+0000
Iraq has the world's fifth-largest oil reserves

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranks fifth among the countries with the largest crude reserves in the world in 2021, a CNBC survey said.

According to CNBC, Venezuela ranked first with a reserve of 303.8 billion barrels, followed by the regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran with 258.6 and 208.6 billion barrels, respectively.

Iraq, which ranked fifth with 145.2 billion barrels, was preceded by Canada with a reserve of 170.3 billion barrels.

Iraq is OPEC's second-biggest producer and exporter. Last December, Iraq produced and exported 4.310 and 3.677 million barrels daily, respectively.

related

Emirates to resume flights to Baghdad and Basra next month

Date: 2020-07-27 12:55:55
Emirates to resume flights to Baghdad and Basra next month

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The Federation of Agricultural Associations in Diyala expects the rainfed agriculture to recover soon

Date: 2020-11-27 19:25:27
The Federation of Agricultural Associations in Diyala expects the rainfed agriculture to recover soon

CBI governor discusses with his Iranian counterpart addressing Tehran's financial dues

Date: 2021-11-03 11:32:41
CBI governor discusses with his Iranian counterpart addressing Tehran's financial dues

Moody's affirms Iraq's Caa1 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Date: 2021-07-07 08:18:37
Moody's affirms Iraq's Caa1 ratings, maintains stable outlook

SOMO: Iraq crude sales to Jordan amounted to +17 million dollars

Date: 2022-01-02 08:09:01
SOMO: Iraq crude sales to Jordan amounted to +17 million dollars

OPEC+ gives Iraq more time to implement oil cuts

Date: 2020-09-25 09:12:56
OPEC+ gives Iraq more time to implement oil cuts

U.S. upscales crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Date: 2021-08-09 10:19:19
U.S. upscales crude imports from Iraq, EIA said