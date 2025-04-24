Iraq floats $1.7B bond offer for public

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Finance announced, on Thursday, the launch of its third national bond issuance for public subscription, with a total value of 2.262T IQD ($1.7B)

The ministry stated that the issuance is being conducted through the Public Debt Department in cooperation with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

The offering includes two bond categories:

-Category One: Priced at 500,000 IQD (about $380) with an annual return of 8%, paid semiannually over two years.

-Category Two: Priced at 1,000,000 IQD (about $760) with an annual return of 10%, paid semiannually over four years.

The subscription period runs from April 20 to May 20, 2025.

According to the ministry, individuals and entities can subscribe through licensed banks by submitting purchase applications with identification documents. Payments must be made through the RTGS system on the subscription day. Subscribers will receive a temporary receipt until the bonds are issued and delivered.

The ministry urged citizens, investors, and companies to take advantage of the government-backed bonds, highlighting their fixed returns and contribution to financial stability and domestic investment growth.