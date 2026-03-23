Iraq, five Arab states hold 1K+ tons of gold reserves

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq and five Arab countries hold a combined over 1,000 tons of gold reserves, according to global data for March 2026, underscoring a steady build-up of bullion holdings in the region.

Saudi Arabia led Arab states with 323.1 tons, followed by Lebanon (286 tons), while Iraq ranked third with 174.6 tons, ahead of Algeria (173.6 tons) and Libya (146.7 tons).

Iraq’s gold holdings account for 24.6% of its total foreign reserves, according to the data.

Globally, the United States topped the list with 8,133 tons, followed by Germany (3,350 tons), Italy (2,451 tons), France (2,437 tons), and Russia (2,326 tons).

Data from the World Gold Council showed Iraq increased its reserves in 2025, purchasing 1 ton in March, 1.6 tons in June, 3.1 tons in July, 2.5 tons in August, and 3.8 tons in October.