Iraq expands TIR transit network with 7 international routes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Seven new international transit routes opened across Iraq over the past eight months under the TIR system, the Ministry of Transport confirmed Friday, with more than 1,000 cross-border cargo operations completed since the network launched.

Israa Hannoun, Director of the Land Transport Department at the Ministry of Transport's Technical Directorate, told Shafaq News the system is now fully operational across the country, and the volume of completed operations within such a short period reflects strong early demand for the corridor.

The TIR system (Transports Internationaux Routiers) is a United Nations-backed customs transit framework that allows goods to cross international borders under a single customs guarantee, reducing paperwork and inspection delays at border crossings. Iraq formally joined the system in partnership with the International Road Transport Union (IRU) to streamline customs procedures and facilitate truck movement across its borders.

Hannoun said continued adoption of the TIR system for overland transit through Iraq contributes to the efficiency and security of international trade while consolidating the country's position as a regional logistics corridor connecting global trade routes.