Iraq examines power plant proposals

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel reviewed offers to build new power plants, the ministry announced in a statement.

Fadel chaired a key meeting, the session included a comprehensive review of investment and power purchase agreements, along with a discussion of the ministerial committee’s comments on the submitted proposals.

The minister conveyed Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s directive to accelerate procedures and finalize financial models transparently, the statement added.

For years, Iraq has heavily depended on electricity and gas imports from Iran, especially to meet surging demand during the summer. But with the arrival of a scorching season, the country now faces the risk of a serious power crisis after the Trump administration revoked a key waiver that had allowed Baghdad to pay Tehran for energy supplies.

Iraq currently generates approximately 28,000 MW of electricity, while peak summer demand can exceed 55,000 MW, leading to frequent power outages and reliance on private diesel generators.

Meanwhile, Iraq has signed an agreement with Siemens Energy to add 14,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity generation capacity to its national grid.