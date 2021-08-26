Iraq does not need IMF loans, Minister Allawi says

Shafaq News/ Iraq does not need funding from the International Monetary Fund(IMF), Minister of Finance Ali Allawi said on Thursday, deeming the relation with the fund as "every good".

In a press conference held earlier today in the Ministry's headquarters, Allawi said, "at the moment, we do not need loans from the IMF. Earlier, we needed four billion for financial reform after the improvement of the financial situation."

"Fund can be obtained from the IMF via several routes: the first is Coronavirus, but we did not need it. The second is the financial reform funds, which we needed. The third is sought to cover massive financial deficits, but we did not need it as well."