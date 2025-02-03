Iraq denies claims of buying Iranian oil, citing “strict controls”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq dismissed reports of purchasing, receiving, or re-exporting Iranian crude oil, stressing its exports follow "strict controls."

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil affirmed, according to media reports, that all Iraqi crude oil exports adhere to international mechanisms and standards to ensure “maximum transparency” and are sold to well-known global companies with recognized refineries.

In December, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on 35 entities and vessels, alleging their "vital role" in transporting “illicit” Iranian oil to global markets. The sanctions reportedly aim to raise costs for Iran's oil sector following its October 1 attack on Israel and its declared nuclear escalation.

Oil revenues, according to the Treasury, provide the Iranian regime with resources to fund its nuclear program, develop advanced drones and missiles, and support what it calls "terrorist" activities, claiming that Iran relies on extensive networks of tankers and shipping firms to export oil, using tactics like document falsification and disabling vessel tracking systems.