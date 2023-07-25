Sanctioned Iranian Crude Oil Shipment Stuck off Texas Coast, Raising Concern among Shipping Companies

Shafaq News/ A shipment of Iranian crude oil, subject to international sanctions, remains stranded off the coast of Texas in the United States eight weeks after American authorities seized it.

Informed sources reported that the tanker, named Suez Rajan and flying the Marshall Islands flag, has been anchored near Galveston, just outside Houston, since May 30.

Commercial agents and shipping companies are hesitating to handle the cargo due to fears that potential customers may avoid dealing with any tanker involved in transporting sanctioned Iranian crude oil. This concern has led to difficulties in finding a party willing to unload the cargo from the Suez Rajan.

A source familiar with the situation mentioned that shipping companies are apprehensive about potential repercussions from other oil buyers if they handle Iranian crude oil. However, the source cited reassurance from their legal team, stating that the situation would not lead to negative consequences.

The challenges in unloading the shipment stem from various factors, including the fear of Iranian reaction. Tehran has issued threats of strong responses against any oil company that unloads Iranian oil from a seized tanker, raising tensions and complexities around the situation.

The Iranian Oil Ministry was not available for immediate comment on the matter.

Despite reportedly obtaining the necessary approvals from the United States to unload the cargo, the Suez Rajan has been unable to proceed with the transfer.