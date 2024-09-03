Iraq customs revenue surpasses expectations, doubles forecast

Shafaq News/ Iraq's General Customs Authority has exceeded its revenue target for the first half of 2023, with collections reaching over 1.145 trillion Iraqi dinars, according to the authority's head, Hassan al-Uqaili.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency after a parliamentary session, al-Uqaili said the agency's automation project has significantly contributed to this increase. "In 2023, the customs authority's revenue reached 1.033 trillion dinars, an increase of 28% compared to the previous year," he said.

Al-Uqaili expressed confidence that the agency will achieve its annual revenue target of 2 trillion dinars by the end of the year. "According to the budget law, the amounts collected from customs are measured annually, and if we measure the amounts realized by the authority, we are within the acceptable percentage," he added.