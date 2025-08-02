Iraq consumes +59M liters of fuel daily

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq consumes approximately 31 million liters of gasoline and 28 million liters of diesel each day, according to the EcoIraq economic observatory.

Sajad al-Sudani, a member of the observatory, told Shafaq News that Iraq continues to record high levels of fuel consumption. “Gasoline consumption reaches 217M liters per week,” he said.

He added that monthly gasoline consumption stands at about 930M liters, while annual demand exceeds 11.38B liters. Diesel consumption, meanwhile, surpasses 27M liters per day—189M liters weekly—amounting to 810M liters per month and more than 9.85B liters annually.

Al-Sudani noted that Iraq’s low fuel prices are largely the result of substantial government subsidies. “Iraq ranks 19th globally and seventh in the Arab world for having some of the cheapest fuel prices,” he said, warning that maintaining this level of subsidy amid such high consumption poses a significant challenge to the national budget.