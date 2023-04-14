Iraq considers transfer of Saudi expertise for industrial projects

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Commerce, Athar al-Ghurairi, discussed the possibility of transferring the Saudi Industrial Cities Authority's (MODON) expertise into Iraq to develop industrial and urban projects, according to a statement released by the Iraqi Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

The statement noted that al-Ghurairi visited MODON to learn about the organization's experience in developing and managing sustainable industrial cities and technology zones, as well as other related projects, during his visit to Riyadh with his accompanying delegation.

"We learned about MODON's role in regulating and promoting the establishment of industrial cities and technology zones in the Kingdom, as well as supporting the private sector by creating a conducive work environment and providing the necessary infrastructure for factory construction," al-Ghurairi said, according to the statement.

He also pointed out that MODON showcased its work in constructing 35 industrial cities in the Kingdom, with a total area of more than 193 million square meters, providing job opportunities for over 500,000 workers and employees. He further stated that they visited some factories producing food and medical materials.

The minister emphasized that they discussed with MODON the possibility of transferring the experience into Iraq by partnering with Iraqi ministries and the private sector to develop and manage sustainable industrial cities and technology zones, benefiting from Iraq's attractive and encouraging landscape.

In response, MODON officials expressed their readiness to transfer their expertise into Iraq and sign agreements with Iraqi entities in this regard.