Iraq completes strategic power transmission project, boosting capacity by 150%

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced the completion of a strategic project to enhance power transmission capacity by 150% using advanced thermal wire technology.

In a statement, the ministry detailed the rehabilitation of two major power transmission lines in Al-Diwaniyah province.

The project included upgrading the Qadisiya–Al-Diwaniyah line and the Qadisiya–Al-Shamiya line, both operating at 132 kV, with lengths of 6.4 km and 16.6 km, respectively.

The initiative involved a complete replacement of the old and damaged lines with state-of-the-art high-precision thermal wires, increasing the design capacity of transmitted power from 90 MVA to 225 MVA. This marks a 150% increase in the network's capacity, according to the ministry.

The project was executed by national engineers and technicians from the General Company for Electricity Transmission in the Middle Euphrates region.

The ministry stated that the development would significantly enhance grid stability and improve the quality of electricity services for residents.