Iraq completes drilling new southern oil well

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Friday that the Iraqi Drilling Company has successfully concluded the drilling operations for the Nasiriya/60 oil well in the southern governorate of Thi Qar.

The ministry stated today that the well was drilled to a depth of 2110 meters as part of the "Mushrif Formation" project under the contract signed with Thi Qar Oil Company.

This project entails drilling 20 oil wells in the Nasiriya oil field in collaboration with Weatherford, an oilfield services company.

Executed with precision, the drilling procedures were facilitated by the robust 1000-horsepower drilling rig, 46 IDC. Notably, this accomplishment signifies the completion of the fourteenth well as per the stipulations of the ongoing contract.

The Iraqi Drilling Company boasts an impressive fleet of 43 drilling and workover rigs, including 30 modern ones with capacities ranging from 500 to 3000 horsepower. The company's operational reach extends across the geographic expanse from north to south.