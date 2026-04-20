Iraq budget vote tied to new government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The vote on the 2026 Federal Budget Law* depends on the formation of the next government and the submission of its program to parliament, an Iraqi lawmaker told Shafaq News on Monday.

The Member of the Finance Parliamentary Committee, Rebar Karim, said if the new government sends the draft budget law to parliament, the committee stands ready to review, discuss, and vote on it within a short timeframe.

Karim noted that the panel has received information from the government indicating there is no liquidity crisis and that public sector salaries are fully secured for the coming months. He added that parliament is still awaiting the formation of a fully empowered government capable of submitting projects to address any potential economic challenges in the next phase.

*The Budget Law governs revenue and expenditure management across key sectors, including oil and electricity, and regulates financial settlements between ministries and foreign oil companies operating under licensing rounds.

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