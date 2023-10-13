Iraq boosts crude oil production by 65,000 barrels per day in September: OPEC report

Shafaq News/ In the latest monthly report published by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), it was revealed that Iraq ramped up its crude oil production to 4,138,000 barrels per day in September, marking an increase of 65,000 barrels compared to the previous month.
The report highlights Iraq's commitment to enhancing its oil output, contributing to the overall production rates of OPEC member states.
Notably, Iraq is the world's fifth oil producer. The oil industry is one of the most critical sectors of the Iraqi economy, accounting for over 90% of government revenue.