Iraq bans the entry of products without the "quality" mark from July onwards

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning declared on Monday, that the "Iraqi Quality" mark must be obtained by manufacturers and suppliers of products that do not have it by July 1st, aimed to protect the consumers and the environment from the harmful effects of low-quality product

The Ministry stated that “the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control urged manufacturers and suppliers of electrical products and cigarettes to get the Iraqi Quality mark for their imports.” Based on the Ministerial Council for Economy's decision.