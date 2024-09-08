Iraq and Kurdistan agree on economic coordination, set key decisions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's Ministerial Council for Economy announced a series of decisions following its meeting with the Economic Ministerial Council of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), aiming to enhance economic coordination between the two governments.

In a statement, the council said it had approved agreements reached by joint committees between the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals and the KRG's Ministry of Industry and Trade. "The agreements will be implemented once they receive final approval from the respective ministers and are ratified by the Federal Cabinet."

The council also decided that both the Federal Ministry of Trade and the KRG should take the necessary steps to establish electronic links and create a unified system for import and export licenses, as well as the exchange of data. "This effort includes harmonizing the registration procedures for companies and factories between the two governments."

Additionally, the council directed the completion of electronic automation for Iraq's ration card system, which will now include the Kurdistan Region.

A joint technical committee was established to deliver its recommendations within a month. "The committee will focus on standardizing procedures for evaluating and certifying goods entering Iraq, aligning mechanisms for importing and exporting gold and precious metals, and unifying regulations for contractor classification."

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Tamim emphasized the importance of collective efforts to ensure the success of Iraq's forthcoming general population census, which he described as crucial for development. He noted that the census results would play a key role in advancing the country's developmental agenda and addressing various technical issues, such as population statistics and parliamentary representation.

"Both Baghdad and Erbil agreed to work together to prepare the logistical, technical, and human resources needed to conduct the census across all regions of Iraq."

The council also decided to continue holding technical meetings and established four working groups to focus on different sectors: finance and planning, oil and energy, trade and agriculture, and labor and social affairs. "These groups are expected to finalize their work by the end of the day and present their recommendations to the Economic Ministerial Council during its next meeting in Erbil tomorrow," according to the statement.

Earlier today, Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami stated that the joint meeting between the Federal Government's Economic Ministerial Council and the Kurdistan Region's Economic Council focused on resolving shared financial issues between the two sides.

A statement by the ministry stressed that Key financial issues, including the salaries of regional employees, the Kurdistan Region's budget, border crossings, and coordination of customs and tax policies, are "central to stabilizing Iraq's economy."

The meeting, hosted in the Kurdistan capital, was attended by KRG Prime Minister, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Fuad Hussein, KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and other senior officials.