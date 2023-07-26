Iraq and Denmark.. Trade exchange of about $ 53 million

Shafaq News /The Trade Map website, which details each nation's exports and imports, reported on Wednesday that the trade volume exchange between Iraq and Denmark was approximately $ 53 million last year.

"The trade exchange between Iraq and Denmark during 2022 amounted to 52 million and 889 thousand dollars, of which Iraq's exports constituted 1.5%."

"Iraq exported seven goods with a financial value of $ 81,000 to Denmark over the past year, the most notable of which were photographic ($ 38,000) and exported works of art and antiques ($ 28,000)," according to the report.

On the other hand, "Denmark shipped 44 goods worth $75.756 million to Iraq, the majority of which were dairy products ($7.816 million), machinery and mechanical devices ($12.181 million), and a variety of food items ($6.17 million)."