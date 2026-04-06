Iraq among top three OPEC+ producers under May 2026 quotas

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is set to produce 4.326 million barrels per day in May 2026, ranking third among OPEC+ producers under the alliance’s approved output quotas for the month.

Saudi Arabia is expected to lead with 10.228 million barrels per day, followed by Russia at 9.699 million barrels per day, while the UAE is set to produce 3.447 million barrels per day, Kuwait 2.612 million barrels per day, Kazakhstan 1.589 million barrels per day, Algeria 983,000 barrels per day, and Oman 821,000 barrels per day.

The eight OPEC+ countries —Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman— agreed during a virtual meeting on April 5, to implement a production increase of 206,000 barrels per day in May as part of a gradual adjustment to earlier voluntary cuts.