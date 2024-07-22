Iraq among top poultry importers

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked as the ninth-largest global importer of chicken meat and the fourth-largest producer in the Arab world for 2023, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture.

Brazil, the US, and the European Union were the top exporters of chicken meat last year, with exports totaling 4.75 million metric tons, 4 million metric tons, and 7 million metric tons, respectively.

China, Germany, and France were the top three chicken meat importers globally, with imports valued at approximately $3.76 billion, $1 billion, and $2.05 billion, respectively.

Iraq imported $808 million worth of chicken meat, representing 2.25% of the world's total poultry imports, securing the ninth position globally.

In terms of Arab production, Egypt led with 1.85 million metric tons, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1.05 million metric tons, Jordan with 251,000 tons, and Iraq with 200,000 tons. Oman followed with 130,000 metric tons.

The global chicken population in 2023 reached over 34.4 billion, averaging four chickens per person, up from 14.4 billion in 2000, according to the World Animal Foundation.

The poultry industry holds significant economic importance worldwide, providing a stable investment that offers high-quality animal protein at affordable prices, as well as job opportunities and income for small farm owners.

Poultry production plays a crucial role in ensuring global food security and meeting consumer demand for high-quality food products.