Iraq among top importers of Turkey's fresh fruits and vegetables
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-06-23T10:05:51+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq is a top importer of Turkey's agricultural products, according to the Mediterranean Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Exporters (AKIB).
A statement of the Association said, "Turkey's exports of fresh fruits and vegetables in May amounted to $201.2 million, up by 27% compared to the same period last year."
Five countries exported 65% of the Turkish fresh fruit and vegetable imports: Russia, Romania, Iraq, Germany, and Ukraine," noting that South Asia, Europe, and the Middle East are the territories in which the exports significantly rose.
"Our industry has begun to focus on increasing market diversification in exports, and making great progress in accessing alternative markets," the statement said.
AKIB said that Iraq came third among the largest importer of fruits and vegetables from Turkey in April this year.