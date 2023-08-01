Iraq achieves +$8 bn from oil sales in July

Shafaq News / The overall exports and revenues achieved for July have been reported by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil on Tuesday.

The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO), according to a statement from the ministry, released preliminary data showing that the overall volume of crude oil exports reached 106,755,169 barrels, bringing in $8.293 billion in income.

According to the figures, 105,487,610 barrels of crude oil were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq in total during July. Meanwhile, 344,804 barrels were exported to Jordan and 922,755 barrels were exported from al-Qayyarah.

The daily average export rate stood at 3,444,000 barrels per day, with an average price of $77.69 per barrel.