Iraq absent from Global Innovation Index for second year

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq was excluded from the Global Innovation Index 2025, published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), for the second consecutive year.

The Index evaluates economies based on seven pillars: overall investment, institutions, human capital, infrastructure, market sophistication, business sophistication, and knowledge and technology outputs.

Switzerland topped the global ranking with 66 points, followed by Sweden (62), the United States (61), South Korea (60), and Singapore (59.9). The United Kingdom, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and China completed the top ten.

Among Arab states, the United Arab Emirates ranked first, placing 30th worldwide with 44 points, followed by Saudi Arabia (46th), Qatar (47th), Morocco (57th), Bahrain (62nd), Jordan (65th), Oman (69th), Kuwait (73rd), Tunisia (73rd), and Egypt (86th).

Last year’s Global Innovation Index 2024 also omitted Iraq, though it included 11 Arab countries within the top 100.