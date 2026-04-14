Iraq, Syria plan “Financial Sector Day” to bolster cooperation

Shafaq News- Washington

Damascus is moving to deepen financial cooperation with Baghdad, including plans for a joint banking event, Syrian Central Bank Governor Abdul Qader al-Hasriya revealed on Tuesday.

In remarks to Shafaq News, al-Hasriya confirmed direct coordination between the Central Bank of Syria and the Central Bank of Iraq to organize a “Syrian-Iraqi Financial Sector Day,” to be held under the joint sponsorship of both institutions.

Syrian officials, he added, are also considering an official visit to Baghdad to further develop ties.

Beyond finance, Iraq and Syria have maintained cooperation across academia, private-sector partnerships, and official discussions on energy and water management. Iraq has recently begun overland fuel oil exports to Syria, a step the Iraqi Oil Ministry said will support the national economy and boost state revenues.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, DC.