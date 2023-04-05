Iraq, Saudi Arabia explore investment horizons in a bid to unlock economic potential

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Finance Taif Sami on Wednesday met with a delegation from the Saudi ministry of investment for talks on enhancing the economic ties between Riyadh and Baghdad, and addressing challenges facing Saudi investors in Iraq.

The visiting delegation was led by a representative of the Saudi ministry of investment, Mishaal bin Khaled al-Hathal, a readout by the Iraqi ministry of finance said.

The minister and her guests explored avenues of mutual interest, seeking to establish pathways to reinforce bilateral collaboration between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, with a particular emphasis on cultivating expansive partnerships that would foster sustainable development in the realms of investment and business.

The meeting delved into strategies to incentivize Saudi companies to establish a presence in Iraq and ways to help them navigate potential obstacles easily.

It also highlighted the importance of fostering direct communication channels between pertinent ministries in both nations to attract investments and solidify rapport between business leaders from each side.