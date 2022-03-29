Iraq-Poland to boost their trade ties

Shafaq News/ The Polish Ambassador to Iraq said he would discuss with the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce the issue of exporting goods and foodstuffs to Baghdad.

The President of the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce, Firas Al-Hamdani, met on Tuesday with the Polish Ambassador, Marcin Kubiak, and discussed shared interests, including ways to strengthen "relations between the two friendly countries and develop the joint commercial and economic sectors."

"It is necessary to develop trade relations with Poland, and there is a desire to establish cooperation with the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce," Al-Hamdani said.

The Polish Ambassador welcomed the proposal for cooperation presented by the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce, indicating that he would communicate with the Warsaw Chamber to cooperate with the Baghdad Chamber regarding importing foodstuffs from Poland.

The Ambassador added that if "a specialized Polish team trained Iraqi cadres, Iraq could make special factories for preserving food."

It is noteworthy that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prices of foodstuffs, goods, building materials, medicines, and other imported materials have risen significantly in Iraq.