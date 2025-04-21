Iraq PM launches massive $1.67B infrastructure blitz in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani concluded a visit to Dhi Qar province on Monday, during which he launched the implementation of three major infrastructure projects worth 2.195T IQD (approximately $1.67B), aimed at improving electricity generation, healthcare, and urban services.

The visit marked the start of:

-A 921-megawatt combined-cycle power plant in Nasiriyah, operated on natural gas and executed by German firm Siemens. The plant, located within the grounds of the existing steam power station, is expected to strengthen Iraq’s national power grid, with potential future integration of hydrogen technology.

-An Integrated Medical City Project in Nasiriyah, the first of its kind in Iraq. The 132-dunam complex will host 13 healthcare facilities, including seven hospitals with a total of 700 beds. It also includes specialized units for oncology, internal medicine, pediatrics, and emergency care, in addition to consulting clinics, a forensic medicine center, a blood bank, and staff housing. The project is valued at 490B IQD (about $374M).

-An Infrastructure Development Project in Suq al-Shuyukh District, budgeted at 505.3B IQD (about $385M). It will deliver fully serviced neighborhoods with sewer networks, stormwater systems, and treatment facilities, while also expanding green areas using treated water for irrigation.

Al-Sudani stressed the government’s commitment to service delivery and development in underserved regions, noting that the stable security environment in Dhi Qar enables such initiatives. “This district has endured long periods of neglect. It is time to provide justice through infrastructure and basic services,” he said while meeting residents in Suq al-Shuyukh.

Airport and Tourism Projects

The Prime Minister also inspected construction progress at Nasiriyah International Airport, where he noted that overall completion stands at 47%. The runway and taxiway are complete, while work on the passenger terminal, VIP hall, and support facilities is ongoing.

In addition, Al-Sudani visited the historic city of Ur, where he reviewed cultural tourism projects launched last year.